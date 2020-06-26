Police wound 15-year-old accused of firing at officers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police officers have shot a 15-year-old carjacking suspect in the arm near Kansas City after the officers were fired upon, authorities say.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said Independence police officers were responding to an argument in an apartment complex when they heard the carjacking victim yelling for help. Lowe said officers tried to stop the driver of stolen vehicle before it crashed into fencing around the complex.

He said the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old suspect then got out of the vehicle and fired toward officers. Officers returned fired, striking the younger teen in the upper arm.

Lowe said the teens took off running and were apprehended a short time later. Lowe described the wounded teen's injury as non-life threatening.

The patrol was called to help with the investigation early Friday. Lowe said the disturbance and carjacking are not related.

No officer was injured. The names of the teens were not immediately released. The patrol said the investigation is ongoing.