Patrol, Burleigh County get fed permission for drones

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have received federal approval to operate drones over people.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the four-year authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration was granted Aug. 5. The North Dakota Highway Patrol received permission two days later.

The sheriff's department says it can now operate unmanned aircraft systems over urban areas in which people live or gather.

Deputy Tom Schroeder says the department launched its drone program about a year ago, but they could only be used in rural areas.

The sheriff's department also can help out fellow law enforcement agencies within the state's borders if there is an incident in which a drone needs to be flown over populated areas.

