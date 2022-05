BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Investigators believe a Broken Bow woman found dead in her home early Friday morning was killed by her ex-husband, who later killed himself, the The Nebraska State Patrol reported.

Broken Bow police found the body of 45-year-old Angie Miller in her Broken Bow home just before 2 a.m. Friday and suspected her ex-husband, 47-year-old Ryan Miller of Anselmo, of killing her, the patrol said in a news release.