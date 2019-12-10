Passage East Kennels in Wilton opens new Cat Cottage

The cat’s out of the bag. After nearly 20 years of serving Wilton’s canine community, Passage East Kennels is opening its new Cat Cottage and adding feline boarding to its current lineup of dog boarding, grooming, and daycare services.

Located on property adjacent to the dog kennel, The Cat Cottage is a feline-exclusive residence outfitted with a variety of custom-built accommodations ranging in size from cozy condos to tower suites.

A family business since 2000, Passage East Kennels is owned by Joe and Laura Kaddis of Weston and managed by Wilton residents Fawn Holden and Katrina Knebel, and Assistant Manager Amanda Feighery.

The Cat Cottage is located at 503 Danbury Road. To schedule, call 203-762-7998 or visit passageeastkennels.com/.