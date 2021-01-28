Partygoers fined for flouting COVID-19 rules on Thai island TASANEE VEJPONGSA, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 8:19 a.m.
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — More than a hundred participants in a party in a bar on a popular Thai island, including 89 foreigners, received suspended jail terms and fines Thursday for breaking national coronavirus restrictions.
Police arrested the 109 partygoers in a raid Tuesday night on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Phangan in southern Thailand. The foreigners are from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Switzerland and Denmark.
