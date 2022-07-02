Parkland jurors must manage trial stress on their own TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press July 2, 2022 Updated: July 2, 2022 10:26 a.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, an early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed for the 17 students and faculty killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The jurors chosen this past week to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is executed will visit a bloodstained crime scene, view graphic photos and videos and listen to intense emotional testimony — an experience that they will have to manage entirely on their own.
Throughout what is expected to be a monthslong penalty trial, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will order jurors not to talk to anyone about what they have seen, heard or thought. Not their spouse. Not their best friend. Not their clergy or therapist. Not even each other until deliberations begin. The order is not unusual; it is issued at all trials to ensure jurors’ opinions aren’t influenced by outsiders.