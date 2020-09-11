https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Parking-deck-collapse-in-Atlanta-leaves-at-least-15560006.php
Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves at least 1 injured
ATLANTA (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has partially collapsed, officials said Friday. At least one person was injured.
Officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue said the collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction in Atlanta's Midtown section.
Officials said multiple workers were trapped. An injured worker had to be removed from the structure by firefighters using a crane.
