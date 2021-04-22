Parents sue father accused of hiding Kristin Smart's body BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 9:22 p.m.
LOS ANGLES (AP) — The parents of missing California college student Kristin Smart on Thursday sued the father of the man charged with killing their daughter nearly 25 years ago.
The lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court said Smart's body was buried in Ruben Flores's backyard and he moved the body “under cover of darkness” to another location a few days after investigators searched his property in February 2020.