Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 9:25 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — On her family's first trip since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos got on a vertical drop ride at a Colorado amusement park with her uncle, aunt and cousins last month.
When the floor pulled away from beneath them, everyone else fell in their seats down a 110-foot (34-meter) underground shaft. But Wongel, who was not strapped to her seat, plunged to her death, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents against the park Wednesday.