Parents get final choice on schools' active-shooter video

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico's largest school districts will give parents the final say on whether their children can see an instructional video on strategies for staying alive and safe in an active shooter situation.

Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia said Monday that families will be allowed to opt out of the video after some parents expressed concern about potentially traumatic effects of the training itself.

She says the video was posted on the school district website so that parents could review it first before children watch it.

It follows a "run, hide, fight" security strategy supported by a national police association and the Department of Homeland Security. Garcia said the Santa Fe school board shunned other videos that portray gunmen on school grounds and developed its own.