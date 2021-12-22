Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail

DETROIT (AP) — The parents of a teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school didn't anticipate that he would commit violence and are “devastated” like others in the community, a lawyer said Wednesday in requesting that they be granted a lower bond.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter and have been jailed on $500,000 bond since their arrest on Dec. 4. They're accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to pull him out of school when summoned about his writings before the shooting on Nov. 30.