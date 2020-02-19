Parent support group meets in Wilton

WILTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Child and Adolescent Network Support Group is for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The meeting is free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The meetings are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently. Parents come from Redding, Weston, Westport, Wilton and towns in the surrounding area.

The next meeting is Monday, Feb. 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton.

For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or Beth44es@gmail.com; or Vanessa at EliasVanessa5@gmail.com, or text 203-970-4130.

Information is also at namisouthwestct.org.