Paraguay organized crime prosecutor slain on Colombian beach

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Paraguay's prosecutor of organized crime and drug trafficking cases was slain Tuesday in Colombia apparently by gunmen on a jet ski as he honeymooned with his new wife on an island off Cartagena, authorities and their hotel said.

Marcelo Pecci married journalist Claudia Aguilera in April. Aguilera had recently shared photos on social media showing her and Pecci on the island of Baru in the Caribbean south of the Colombian city of Cartagena.