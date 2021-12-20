Pandemic again forces delay in plans for next Davos meeting Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 8:26 a.m.
1 of6 FILE -A man silhouettes in front of the logo of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Photo/Markus Schreiber,file) Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE -A police security guard patrols on the roof of a hotel ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE -The logo of the World Economy Forum is displayed on a door at the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE -The World Economic Forum logo is seen in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The forum, which repeatedly delayed, moved and finally canceled last year's event, says the previously planned Jan. 17-21 gathering in the alpine town will now take place in “early summer” — without giving specifics.