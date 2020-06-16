Pam Klem of Wilton receives Political Courage Award

Wilton League of Women Voters member Pam Klem was one of eight honorees who received the 2020 Political Courage Award at the annual League of Women Voters Connecticut convention on May 30.

Klem was recognized and honored for her work on organizing and coordinating several state and municipal debates, community forums, and programs.

As the league’s campaign finance specialist, Klem has worked closely with the CT League’s Legislative Advocacy Team, working on behalf of clean elections, campaign contribution transparency, and equitable competition among candidates for political office.

More than 56 participants representing 25 Connecticut regions, including Wilton LWV members Tina Gardner, Ann Pettigrew Nunes and Virginia Gunther, attended the convention via a virtual meeting.

Nunes, Wilton LWV delegate, said, “We shared experience and bore witness to the many programs and actions that Chapters across the state have undertaken over the past year both in celebration of the Suffrage Centennial as well as regular activities focused on women’s empowerment, voter education and registration. It was exciting to be part of decision-making as we shift into a new way of connecting and communicating within the League network.”

Writer Cindy Wolfe Boynton and Goodwin University assistant professior Brittany Yancy were the convention’s featured speakers.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters (LWV), an organization that worked on behalf and supported the passage of the 19th Amendment. The LWV with its state and local chapters maintains its mission to inform voters, leading its work with its nationwide People Powered Fair Maps Campaign. This year LWVCT has provided voting information publications, and advocated on campaign finance and media transparency, and environmental issues.

To learn more information about LWV activities, events, and membership, go to wiltonlwv.org.