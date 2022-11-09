Palestinians say teen dies after Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian teenager was killed early Wednesday following an Israeli raid in the city of Nablus, near a flashpoint site in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The army said it was protecting worshippers and fired on a suspect who had placed an explosive device nearby, which detonated.
Palestinian officials identified him as Mahdi Hashash, 15, and said he was killed by shrapnel during an Israeli raid. A branch of the militant Palestinian group Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade called the teen “our martyr.”