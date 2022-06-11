Pair's disappearance in Brazil's Amazon tied to 'fish mafia' FABIANO MAISONNAVE, Associated Press June 11, 2022 Updated: June 11, 2022 10:17 p.m.
1 of15 Vendor Antonio Rodrigues do Santos works at the fish market in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, June 10, 2022. According with the police a wildcat fisherman is the main suspect of the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Pereira, and authorities say illegal fishing near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, where Phillips and Pereira went missing last Sunday has raised the tension with local Indigenous groups in the isolated area near the country's border with Peru and Colombia. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — A main line of police investigation into the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous official in the Amazon points to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory, authorities said.
Freelance journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous official Bruno Pereira were last seen last Sunday morning near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which sits in an area the size of Portugal bordering Peru and Colombia. The two men were in the Sao Rafael community. They were returning by boat to the nearby city of Atalaia do Norte but never arrived.
FABIANO MAISONNAVE