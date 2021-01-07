Pacific sea otter reintroduction gets nudge from Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed this year's federal budget, which includes a directive to study sea otter reintroduction in the Pacific Northwest.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley for Oregon added the paragraph to the federal budget bill that directs the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to study the feasibility and cost of reestablishing the marine mammals where they were once hunted to near-extinction along the Pacific coast in Oregon and Washington, the Northwest News Network reported.