Pacific Power completes restoring power; crews to help PGE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pacific Power has finished restoring power following powerful ice storms and now some of its crews plan to help Portland General Electric, which still has about 4,000 customers waiting for power, the company said Wednesday.

Pacific Power predominantly serves the southern part of Oregon, but also serves cities such as Corvallis, Lincoln City, Bend and Astoria. At times, more than 80,000 Pacific customers were without power, KOIN-TV reported. The company had more than 400 field personnel working 24/7 through ice and snow to restore power as quickly as possible.