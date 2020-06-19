Pace of unemployment claims slows; fraudulent claims top 50K

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The number of Maine jobless claims that have been canceled because of fraud has topped 50,000, but some rightful claimants are still not getting their checks from the state, the labor commissioner said.

The unemployment office has delivered payments in the vast majority of cases, Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said.

“I am well aware that there are Maine people who are not receiving their benefits. We are working diligently to get benefits to those people,” she told lawmakers in a briefing Thursday.

Last week’s initial claims were the lowest since the pandemic triggered mass unemployment, with about 4,850 initial unemployment claims adding to the more than 145,000 workers who have claimed jobless benefits, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The number of people collecting weekly unemployment benefits is also falling, according to the state’s latest figures.

Roughly 90,500 continuing claims for state and federal benefits were filed last week, almost 30% lower than weekly claims filed in mid-May, before widespread fraud inflated the state’s statistics.

Starting July 11, workers who have lost their jobs will have to file documentation that they looked for a job as part of their weekly benefit claim.

“We want to make sure people start thinking about how they reengage with the economy and don’t wind up in a situation where they have exhausted all their unemployment benefits and don’t have a job at the end of it,” Fortman said.