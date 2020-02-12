https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/PP-GOP-Pres-All-100-15048773.php
PP-GOP-Pres-All,100
17 of 301 precincts - 6 percent
Donald Trump, 4,263 - 84 percent
Bill Weld, 560 - 11 percent
Total Write-ins, 101 - 2 percent
Mary Maxwell, 50 - 1 percent
Joe Walsh, 36 - 1 percent
Matthew Matern, 23 - 0 percent
Eric Merrill, 11 - 0 percent
Stephen Comley, 10 - 0 percent
William Murphy, 9 - 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente, 8 - 0 percent
Larry Horn, 4 - 0 percent
Zoltan Istvan, 4 - 0 percent
Bob Ely, 3 - 0 percent
Rick Kraft, 3 - 0 percent
Juan Payne, 2 - 0 percent
Robert Ardini, 1 - 0 percent
President Boddie, 0 - 0 percent
Star Locke, 0 - 0 percent
