PHOTOS : Wilton retailers open their doors

WILTON — They suffered greatly over the last two months, but retailers in Wilton Center were open for Phase 1 of the state’s reopening on Wednesday, May 20.

With plenty of hand sanitizer and some with extra masks for customers who need them, all were anxious to greet their customers. Some had plexiglass barriers at their cash registers and there were spaces marked out on the floor where customers could social distance, but all greeted visitors warmly with smiles behind their masks.