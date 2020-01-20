PHOTOS — Wilton kids head downhill in the snow

Ashley McCain and brother, Alex, take a jump on a sled at the G&B Community Culture Center in Wilton on Sunday, Jan. 19. A snow storm over the weekend helped Wiltonians looking for a little winter fun.

WILTON — Where there’s snow and a hill, there are usually kids and that was the case on Sunday at the G&B Cultural Center in Georgetown.

Kids, parents and dogs turned out with sleds, toboggans, snow tubes and anything else that could be ridden down a hill. Some even brought their own “jumps” to make the trip downhill a little more interesting.

Taking a break from sledding, some kids took to building a snowman.

It’s a winter tradition in Wilton when the outdoors is more fun than the indoors.