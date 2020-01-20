-
Ashley McCain and brother, Alex, take a jump on a sled at the G&B Community Culture Center in Wilton on Sunday, Jan. 19. A snow storm over the weekend helped Wiltonians looking for a little winter fun.
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
WILTON — Where there’s snow and a hill, there are usually kids and that was the case on Sunday at the G&B Cultural Center in Georgetown.
Kids, parents and dogs turned out with sleds, toboggans, snow tubes and anything else that could be ridden down a hill. Some even brought their own “jumps” to make the trip downhill a little more interesting.
Taking a break from sledding, some kids took to building a snowman.
It’s a winter tradition in Wilton when the outdoors is more fun than the indoors.