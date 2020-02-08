-
Couples from around the world, some wearing masks, pray during a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. South Korean and foreign couples exchanged or reaffirmed marriage vows in the Unification Church's mass wedding arranged by Hak Ja Han Moon, wife of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, the controversial founder of the church. less
Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes couples wearing face masks during a mass wedding in Korea; an indigenous man sitting on the stump of a tree to protest development near his community’s land in Brazil; and U.S. President Donald Trump finishing his State of the Union address in Washington.
This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 1-7, 2020.
