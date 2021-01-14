Oxygen shortage in Amazon city forces mass patient transfer MAURICIO SAVARESE and DAVID BILLER, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 8:33 p.m.
Amazonas Federal University's workers carry empty oxygen tanks at the Getulio Vargas Hospital amid the new coronavirus pandemic, Manaus, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Scores of COVID-19 patients in the Amazon rainforest's biggest city will be transferred out of state as the local health system collapses and dwindling stocks of oxygen tanks begin to falter. Edmar Barros/AP
Raissa Floriano whose father is hospitalized with CCOVID-19, cries during a protest amid the new coronavirus pandemic outside the 28 Agosto Hospital, in Manaus, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 14, 2021. Scores of COVID-19 patients in the Amazon rainforest's biggest city will be transferred out of state as the local health system collapses and dwindling stocks of oxygen tanks begin to falter. Edmar Barros/AP
Health worker Vanda Ortega from the Witoto Indigenous group stands during a COVID-19 testing drive at the Indigenous Park, a tribal community in the outskirts of Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Medical teams are scrambling to assist indigenous people living in outlying areas of Manaus, where medical care is scarce after authorities issued a "State of Emergency" due to rising numbers of infection numbers in Amazonas State. Edmar Barros/AP
Icaro de Oliveira and his wife, of the Mura indigenous group, walk home after being tested for COVID-19 at the Indigenous Park, a tribal community in the outskirts of Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Medical teams are scrambling to assist indigenous people living in outlying areas of Manaus, where medical care is scarce after authorities issued a "State of Emergency" due to rising numbers of infection numbers in Amazonas State. Edmar Barros/AP
SAO PAULO (AP) — Dozens of COVID-19 patients in the Amazon rainforest's biggest city will be flown out of state as the local health system collapses, authorities announced Thursday as dwindling stocks of oxygen tanks meant some people were starting to die breathless at home.
Doctors in Manaus, a city of 2 million people, were choosing which patients to treat, and at least one of the city’s cemeteries asked mourners to line up to enter and bury their dead. Patients in overloaded hospitals waited in despair throughout the day as oxygen cylinders arrived to save some, but came too late for others.
Written By
MAURICIO SAVARESE and DAVID BILLER