Overland Park releases report on officer's shooting of teen

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — An Overland Park police officer said he shot at 17-year-old John Albers because he thought the teenager was going to hit him with a van, according to an investigative report.

Officer Clayton Jennison said Albers didn't listen to his commands to stop the van as he was backing out of a driveway at the Albers' home on Jan. 20, 2018. Albers died after being hit by six of the 13 shots Jennison fired at the vehicle, according to the report from a team that investigates shooting involving officers in Johnson County.