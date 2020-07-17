Over 100 school staff members might not return in fall

The Wilton Board of Education discusses the ramifications if more than 100 school staffers choose not to return in the fall.

WILTON — Close to 20 percent of Wilton Public School staff surveyed this week said they may not come back if and when school reopens full-time in-person next month.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith reported to the Board of Education Thursday night that of 318 respondents among the district’s 600 staff members surveyed, 112 said they would not be back because of virus-related concerns for in-person instruction.

Based on legal counsel, the survey did not collect individual reasons behind each response, though respondents as a group were prompted in general with potential reasons that included health concerns of individuals or family members, and childcare issues.

“The survey is open until tomorrow so we may have more responses,” said Maria Coleman, director of human resources and general administration.

“I guess the biggest question is, if that came anywhere near fruition, what do we do?” asked Deborah Low, board chair.

“We’re looking at a number of different options,” Coleman said. Among them are considering certain paraprofessionals and substitutes employed in the district who already have their teaching certifications in the event that a large number of those who did not return were among the certified teaching staff.

“Currently, the state has not changed its requirements regarding certification,” she said, in terms of who can teach classes, but there’s a possibility that certified teachers may be able to direct staff in certain pedagogical tasks.

“We’ve been trying to think a little bit out of the box,” she said.

“It’s definitely a concern … If we had 30 percent of our staff not returning to work, that would be a significant concern in terms of being able to run our courses,” Coleman said.

“Maria and I have met with our union president and the CEA (Connecticut Education Association) representatives,” Smith said. “The concerns that some of our staff hold are not unique to our staff,” he said, but likewise among school staffers throughout the state. New Canaan Superintendent of Schools Bryan Luizzi announced last week his district is looking to hire more substitute teachers to make sure they have enough people to teach students.

Smith said there was no “drop dead” date at this point when staff must answer whether or not they will be returning, but the hope is that as the reopening plans continue to solidify, more information on these staff members’ choices will become available.

Staff concerns

“There’s a lot of complexity to the questions and concerns around this,” Smith said, “and so we’re going to try to the best extent possible to have as much in place over the next three weeks so we can have a clear understanding.”

“There’s a lot to unpack here,” he said.

Coleman said a previous survey showed that 78 staff members were specifically concerned about their own childcare in the event they had to return to school.

Toward that end, the district has been investigating the possibility of having on-site childcare available for staff.

“We have lots and lots of staff members who have more generalized concerns … It’s just a conversation we have to have,” Smith said.

Parent concerns

Like staff, Wilton parents are expressing different opinions of whether they’ll feel comfortable sending their children back in to school, despite a general edict from the state that hopes to urge everyone back.

Smith said that as of Thursday, 2,996 people had responded to a survey on what they would likely decide to do next month.

“Within that, 65 percent of our families are choosing to have their children participate in full-time in-person instruction, 12 percent suggested they would opt for the remote learning option,” he said, while 22 percent said they were “unsure.”

“Obviously, those numbers have serious implications for how we’re scheduling, how we’re structuring,” Smith said, noting that later in the summer they would reach out to those 300-plus families that are choosing to opt out.

Smith said the families currently opting out represent children at all grade levels.

The board heard other details on the evolving school reopening plans from Smith, including early cost estimates for COVID-related needs, including the addition of seven new custodians.

“There are significant financial considerations as we are making modifications,” he said, noting he would begin providing some rough numbers next week.

“The school building that causes me the most concern … is the high school,” Smith said, “and just thinking about the logistics of managing that … how we navigate all of their very complex schedules as well as the movement through the hallways as they transition.”

Social distancing

Based on burgeoning information about the spread of the virus, Smith said the rule of thumb will be a three-foot social distance barrier between students, as young children are apparently less prone to transmit or contract the virus at shorter distances.

Older children, however, could be more susceptible, so the administration — based on feedback from local health officials — is still considering the details of plans at Middlebrook and Wilton High School to promote safety.

Glenn Hemmerle, board vice chair, said one constituent suggested that the high school meet alternating weeks between two different student cohorts, with each group using distance learning every other week.

“It was a very thoughtful message and to some degree it does address your concerns about moving kids through the high school,” he said.

“There are benefits and drawbacks to each of the various models,” Smith said.

He said he continues to look at the latest research as it presents itself, but noted it might be possible that they need to consider expanding that three-foot rule for the high school.

Low said the scenarios raise hundreds of questions, but stressed their plans would center on health and safety.

“We know that the plans will contain elements that not everyone will agree with,” she said, but noted that the district would follow “the health data and the best scientific thinking at the time” of the reopening.