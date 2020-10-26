Outgoing Wilton state Rep. Gail Lavielle endorses Zucaro

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143), who is not running for reelection, on Monday released the following statement:

“I write to affirm my enthusiastic, unequivocal endorsement of Patrizia Zucaro for the 143rd district House seat, a seat I have held for the past 10 years.

“Patrizia is not afraid of anyone — in either party. She will defend our district’s interests without backing down. She will tell us the truth, always, about what’s happening in Hartford. She will answer to no one but her constituents, and she will represent everyone, not just those who support her.

“Representing the 143rd district, with two towns and a city, is demanding and complex. Patrizia has the rare ability to understand the issues of all three municipalities and to represent them all equally well. She also knows that our district’s representative has a special responsibility to look out for Wilton, and she will do so faithfully.

“Much like our district, Patrizia doesn’t fit into a doctrinaire political niche. She will fight to reduce taxes and structural spending, and improve the climate for businesses, while investing in education, infrastructure, and services for the truly needy. She will defend our towns against state interference in education, zoning, and how our property taxes are spent. She supports both our local police and Connecticut’s strong gun laws. She is firm about protecting every individual’s rights not only to fair treatment under the law, but also to personal reproductive and lifestyle choices. She is a steadfast advocate for the environment.

“Too many legislators in Hartford are more interested in answering to the state employee unions than in serving their constituents. Patrizia will put you first.

“Patrizia is smart, intellectually curious, and treats people as individuals. As an attorney, she is detail-minded and can quickly spot red flags in legislation that could affect our district. We could not ask for a better advocate.

“Patrizia’s motivation is rooted not in politics, but rather in her affection for the region where she has always lived and her desire to see it better served by our state government. She means business, because she cares.

“I am confident that with Patrizia Zucaro, our district will be in very good hands indeed. I respectfully urge you to join me in voting to elect her as our next state representative.”

State Representative Gail Lavielle (R-143) was first elected in 2010 to represent the 143rd House district, which comprises parts of Wilton, Norwalk, and Westport. She serves as Assistant Minority Leader and Ranking Member of the Appropriations Committee, and as a member of the Education and Transportation Committees.