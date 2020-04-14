Outbreaks at Iowa care centers grow, infecting more than 200

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — More than 200 residents and employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in a growing number of outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities.

New statistics released Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health show that the number of state-confirmed outbreaks at those facilities has doubled to six.

The agency defines an outbreak as one in which three residents test positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The agency says the new outbreaks include 22 cases at a rehabilitation center for the disabled in Ankeny; six at a Des Moines nursing home specializing in dementia care; and six at a Lutheran retirement home in Waverly.

Several more of the state's 440 long-term care facilities have reported coronavirus infections of residents and staff that do not reach the state's threshold for an outbreak.

For instance, Linn County reported Monday that two residents at Linn Manor in Marion have died and three employees have been sickened after testing positive for COVID-19.

A Linn County public health official, Heather Meador, said Monday the county considers that an outbreak. The state, however, does not.

The state's largest outbreak remains at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, where 102 residents and staff have tested positive. Seventeen residents had died as of Monday.