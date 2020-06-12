Out of work? Wilton Library wants to help

Wilton Library is offering a three-part series — Find a Job — highlighting resources for job seekers. Each program takes place on a Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, and each is free-standing.

WILTON — While the job market may have rebounded a little bit since all but essential businesses shut down in mid-March, there are still hundreds of thousands of people out of work in Connecticut. Many in Wilton are among them.

While some will go back to their old jobs, others will look for new jobs in their field and some may take this time to consider a new direction. And with all the new college graduates, there will be many new job seekers entering the fray.

It is an audience Melissa Baker, media and digital services librarian, knew Wilton Library could reach.

“The library has many free resources for people looking for a job,” Baker told Hearst Connecticut Media. “This is really the time to raise awareness. If we’re facing one in four people out of a job, the library can help, even if we are not in the building.”

To that end, the library is offering a three-part series — Find a Job — highlighting resources that job seekers who hold a Wilton Library card can access. Each program takes place on a Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, and each is free-standing. Patrons may sign up for one program or all three.

The first takes place Tuesday, June 16, and features Job Now, which helps job seekers in all stages of their career with resume building and interview skills.

“Among the things it offers are live job coaches who help plan for interviews and help build your resume,” Baker said. Job Now is a subscription service the library pays for, so it is free to library card holders.

Job Now Marketing Director Diane Bizzle will lead the one-hour discussion and answer questions from participants.

Reference USA will be featured in the second session on June 23. Known as a “white pages online,” Baker said, the resource offers numerous modules job hunters will find useful. In addition to providing information on area businesses, it links to the Indeed.com job-listing service.

“What’s nice about that,” Baker said, “is you can jump back and forth from a company listed on Indeed.com to checking them out. When you are applying for a job, you want to know as much about a company, their competitors and their industry as you can. This helps you do that all in one place.”

Marketing consultant TJ Pridell will lead the discussion on Reference USA and explain some of the other ways it helps people such as in creating marketing plans and resume tips.

Baker described these first two sessions as interactive webinars, explaining the hosts will make a presentation, take questions on particular segments, and then open up for questions at the end.

Baker herself will lead the third program on June 30 with an explortion of the website Lynda.com, which she described as “offering thousands of training programs on software across the board.”

“There is an area for business skills such as management, leadership and interviewing,” she said.

For those investigating a career change, there is information on the steps needed to acquire necessary skills. Lynda.com also offers video courses on software, all with course-completion certificates that can be posed to Linked-In.

“It’s a powerful tool,” Baker said.

For each of these programs, online registration is required as is a Zoom account. Meeting invitations will be emailed a few days before each program. Questions may be directed to Baker at mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

More help

To further assist job seekers, the library has added a new page to its website that helps people easily find all employment-related resources available: https://www.wiltonlibrary.org/jobs-career-resources.

Included are resources that help with:

Resume writing and job interviews.

Skills acquisition.

Information on businesses and corporations.

Job listings and classifieds.

Specialized job-listing services.