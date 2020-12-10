Our Lady of Fatima school in Wilton presents online auction

Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy will host an online fundraising auction from Dec.11 through midnight on Dec. 18, featuring gifts to celebrate Christmas and the winter season.

All items have been donated by parents, alumni, and members of the larger school community. They include a Solo Stove kit, sporting items, COVID-19 survival baskets, and gift baskets featuring goods from local merchants. The auction also provides options to support the school or provide a special “thank you” to its teachers.