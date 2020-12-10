Skip to main content
Our Lady of Fatima school in Wilton presents online auction

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy will hold an online fundraising auction Dec. 11-18, 2020.

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy will host an online fundraising auction from Dec.11 through midnight on Dec. 18, featuring gifts to celebrate Christmas and the winter season.

All items have been donated by parents, alumni, and members of the larger school community. They include a Solo Stove kit, sporting items, COVID-19 survival baskets, and gift baskets featuring goods from local merchants. The auction also provides options to support the school or provide a special “thank you” to its teachers.

“The Annual Gala and Live Auction represents our largest fundraising effort of the year. We are embracing the ‘new normal’ by bringing this event online,” said fundraising chair Clara Taveras. “The online auction will provide a safe, socially distanced experience for people to shop or donate to support OLFCA.”

Auction items may be previewed at www.tinyurl.com/OLF-Auction2020.

Principal Stanley Steele said, “In these extraordinary times, our teachers and staff have been exceptional. They have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe school environment in accordance with all applicable regulations and safety protocols to provide five-day-a-week, in-person education.

“I receive calls daily seeking information on enrollment, which just opened for the 2021-2022 school year. As a private school, fundraisers such as this one are a key part of our budgeting process.”

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy will present a virtual open house on Dec. 16. To register, visit www.olfacademy.org or call the office at 203-762-8100.