Our Lady of Fatima holds open house in Wilton

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy was launched on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Wilton, Conn.

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy at 225 Danbury Road will hold an open house on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Prospective students and families may meet current students and faculty, take a guided tour and learn about registering for fall 2020.

Recognized as a National Blue Ribbon, co-educational, accredited institution, the academy offers a personalized approach to learning for each student in Pre-K through eighth grade. The school also offers multi-age classes and numerous extra-curricular activities.

Tours may also be scheduled by appointment by contacting Principal Stanley Steele at ssteele@olfcatholic.org or calling 203-762-8100. Visit OLFAcademy.org for additional information.