https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Our-Lady-of-Fatima-holds-open-house-in-Wilton-14992031.php
Our Lady of Fatima holds open house in Wilton
Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Academy
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy at 225 Danbury Road will hold an open house on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Prospective students and families may meet current students and faculty, take a guided tour and learn about registering for fall 2020.
Recognized as a National Blue Ribbon, co-educational, accredited institution, the academy offers a personalized approach to learning for each student in Pre-K through eighth grade. The school also offers multi-age classes and numerous extra-curricular activities.
Tours may also be scheduled by appointment by contacting Principal Stanley Steele at ssteele@olfcatholic.org or calling 203-762-8100. Visit OLFAcademy.org for additional information.
View Comments