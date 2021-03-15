Oscar nominations Monday could belong to 'Mank' and Netflix JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 3:16 a.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 In this image released by Netflix, Gary Oldman portrays Herman Mankiewicz in a scene from "Mank." (Nikolai Loveikis/Netflix via AP) Nikolai Loveikis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand, left, and and David Strathairn in a scene from the film "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 This image released by A24 shows, from left, Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, and Noel Cho in a scene from "Minari."(Josh Ethan Johnson/A24 via AP) Josh Ethan Johnson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 This image released by Netflix shows , from left, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Ben Shenkman, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Sharp in a scene from "The Trial of the Chicago 7." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP) Niko Tavernise/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 This image released by Netflix shows, foreground from left, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Jeremy Strong and Sasha Baron Cohen in a scene from "The Trial of the Chicago 7." (Nico Tavernise/Netflix via AP) Nico Tavernise/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP) Courtesy of SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday will look — in more ways than one — unlike they ever have before.
After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, none of the expected best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. It will be an Oscars not just without blockbusters but with many movies that have hardly played on the big screen. Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood’s biggest and most sought-after awards.