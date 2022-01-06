Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns JIM HEINTZ Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 5:04 p.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Orthodox Christians in Russia, Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances Thursday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches.
The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular. The churches in Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark it on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations.