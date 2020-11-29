Oregon nurse on leave after video flouting virus rules

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hospital has placed a nurse on administrative leave after she posted a video on social media in which she said she does not follow safety directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when she is not at work.

Salem Health said it is investigating the post by the nurse, in which she said she does not wear a mask in public, travels and lets her children have play dates.

The nurse's original TikTok video was deleted, along with her account, but a duet of her video with a side-by-side reaction by another user remained on the app. The nurse was wearing scrubs and had a stethoscope draped over her shoulders in her video, which appears to have been recorded in a break room.

Salem Health released a statement Saturday saying the nurse's views and “cavalier disregard” for COVID-19 safety measures do not reflect those of the hospital.

“Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19,” the hospital said in a statement on its Facebook page. “This includes requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow guidance from the CDC and others about mask wearing and social distancing.”

The nurse declined an interview, KPTV reported. The hospital did not release the nurse's name.