Oregon lawmakers kick off 35-day legislative session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers donning masks returned to the state Capitol in Salem on Tuesday to kick off the 2022 Legislative Session, while outside dozens of protesters rallied against mask rules and other coronavirus-related restrictions.
While Democrats have proposed an ambitious and progressive agenda, the question remains whether Republicans will again use tactics to slow or halt the short session in order to block bills they oppose. However both political parties say they are cautiously optimistic of a constructive working relationship as new leaders take center stage in the Capitol.