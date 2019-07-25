Opt out of unwanted Wilton yellow pages

A pile of phone books, which presumably no one wants, in San Francisco. New Fairfield County directories will be delivered at the end of this year, but residents may opt out of receiving them.

Residents who are fed up with having unwanted printed telephone books left on their doorstep may opt out of receiving future editions.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice received a letter from Thryv of Texas which said residents may opt out of future deliveries by visiting YellowPagesOptOut.com. The company says data submitted at the site will not be shared for marketing purposes.

Delivery of a new Fairfield County directory is expected to start Nov. 22, 2019 and end Jan. 8, 2020. The deadline for opting out of delivery is Sept. 19, 2019.

Vanderslice received the letter as a courtesy, advising town officials there may be an uptick in discarded directories when the new ones come out. The directories are 100-percent recyclable, the company said.