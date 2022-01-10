Opposition wins revote for governor in heartland of Chavismo REGINA GARCIA CANO and JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2022 Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 12:21 a.m.
BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — Twice in less than two months, Venezuela’s opposition has prevailed in the gubernatorial race in the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez, shocking the ruling socialist party he founded.
Voters in the state of Barinas on Sunday picked a candidate from the U.S.-backed opposition in a closely watched special election that was called after the contender representing that bloc in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count.
REGINA GARCIA CANO and JUAN PABLO ARRAEZ