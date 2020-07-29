Online now: Wilton registrars test voting machines

Democratic Registrar of Voters Karen Birck tests voting machines at town hall on July 29, 2020. Democratic Registrar of Voters Karen Birck tests voting machines at town hall on July 29, 2020. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Online now: Wilton registrars test voting machines 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — UPDATE — This videoconference has ended but it was recorded. A link will be provided if it becomes available.

Wilton Registrars of Voters are testing the town’s voting machines prior to the Aug. 11 primary. The process may ve viewed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88065956323?pwd=R3A4NTJuTE8zcUFPYUNCV0NkSWlhUT09.