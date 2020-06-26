Oneidas to employees: Avoid states with rising virus cases

VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — The Oneida Indian Nation on Friday said any of its nearly 5,000 employees who travel to certain states where COVID-19 cases are rising will have to go into quarantine for 14 days when they come home.

Leaders of the central New York nation, which operates three casinos, said the travel advisory aligns with the joint advisory issued Wednesday by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which asks visitors from states with high infection rates to isolate.

Oneida employees were instructed to avoid travel to: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas.

Oneida Nation Enterprises operates Turning Stone casino in Oneida County and the Point Place and Yellow Brick Road casinos in Madison County. All re-opened June 10 to customers within a 120-mile radius.