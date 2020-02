One property sale in Wilton this week

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 14 through Feb. 20.

122 Ridgefield Road: Estate of Monique L. Kosar to Christopher and Hali Orem, $270,000. (Executor’s Deed)

122 Ridgefield Road: Estate of Robert W. Kosar to Christopher and Hali Orem, $330,000. (Administrator’s Deed)