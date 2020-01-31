One of 4 Wilton home sales tops $1 million

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback during the period of Jan. 24-30, 2020.

26 Parish Road: Robert L. Miller III to Amanda Daher, $351,018.70

56 Scarlet Oak Drive: Mark Arbogast and Vicki Weisman to Maxime Francis, $740,000.

89 Grumman Hill Road: Cecelia J. Lampitelli to Muhammad and Saba J. Zahid, $1,075,000.

14 Indian Rock Place: Antonio Lio and Sara Morabit to Justin Derosa and Deana Sarrif, $610,000.