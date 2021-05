BRINKLEY, Ark. (AP) — One man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in the parking lot of the housing authority in the small Arkansas city of Brinkley, Arkansas State Police say.

Bernard Pearson, 33, died at a Forrest City hospital following the Thursday night shooting in Brinkley, a city of about 2,500 located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Little Rock.