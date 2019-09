One Wilton home sale this week

84 Warncke Road

The following property transaction was recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 20 through Sept. 26.

84 Warncke Road: Bank of New York Mellon to Broomfield Maritime LLC, $567,000.