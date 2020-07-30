Omaha police announce arrest of suspect in fatal hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha announced on Friday the arrest of a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in that killed an Omaha man who was found alongside a south-central Omaha street.

Eduardo Torres-Huizar, 23, was arrested in Schuyler in eastern Nebraska, Omaha police said Friday in a news release. He’s accused of fatally hitting 26-year-old Justin Johnson in south Omaha, then fleeing the scene.

The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Sunday, when a passerby found Johnson unresponsive and injured on the shoulder of L Street near its intersection with 96th Street, police said.

Arriving medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene. Police investigators determined from vehicle parts scattered at the scene that Johnson had been hit by a westbound vehicle.