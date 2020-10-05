Omaha man accused of attacking man with a hatchet

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man is jailed after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with a hatchet.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the incident happened early Saturday. Police say a 50-year-old man shattered the rear sliding glass door to break into an apartment, where he tried to strangle his former girlfriend.

When the new boyfriend tried to intervene, the man allegedly struck him with a hatchet. The wounded man was taken to a hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The ex-boyfriend is jailed on suspicion of burglary, strangulation, misdemeanor assault, second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.