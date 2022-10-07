Olympic National Park bans fishing due to low river levels

OLYMPIA NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Olympic National Park officials have closed recreational fishing indefinitely because waters have reached historic lows.

The National Park Service announced it would halt all recreational fishing starting Thursday on the Ozette, Bogachiel, South Fork Calawah, Sol Duc, North Fork Sol Duc, Dickey, Quillayute, Hoh, South Fork Hoh, Queets, Salmon, and Quinault rivers. The Cedar, Goodman, Kalaloch and Mosquito Creeks within Olympic National Park are also closed, The Seattle Times reported.

The region for months has seen above average temperatures and low rainfall. Seattle has had 0.48 inches (1.2 centimeters) of rain from July to September, while the average for that period is 3.16 inches (80 millimeters), making it the driest that stretch on record.

Park officials hope the closure will help protect fish, especially those trying to make upstream spawning migrations in the low water levels.