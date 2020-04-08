Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 79; cases top 1,500

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma surpassed 1,500 on Wednesday and the number of COVID-19 deaths now stands at 79, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

There are at least 1,524 cases compared to 1,472 reported Tuesday and the number of deaths rose by 12. Ten of the latest deaths were people 65 years old or older and one was in the 36-49 age group.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The spread of the virus is largely blamed for the state's ecomomic downturn and an estimated $416 million budget hole as non-essential businesses have closed and energy prices have slumped. Stitt said Tuesday an additional $40 million will be needed to shore up a separate fund for public schools.

The Legislature on Monday passed three bills to provide about $500 million from the state's Rainy Day Fund to offset the shortfall, but Gov. Kevin Stitt has yet to sign the legislation.