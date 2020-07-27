Oklahoma reports record high number of coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma reported 1,401 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus on Monday, a new record high for a single day.

The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 32,686. The agency reported 1,204 new confirmed cases on Sunday. The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The statewide death toll is now 496, although no new deaths were reported on Monday.

Oklahoma currently has 625 people who are reported hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 78 over the last week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.