Oklahoma reports more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials reported a one-day record of more than 6,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, as experts warned the Thanksgiving holiday may make testing numbers erratic.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 6,257 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The record daily case count comes as the pandemic has grown worse across the state and follows Thanksgiving. Infectious diseases experts have warned the holiday could cause spikes in testing and delays in processing that may make the resulting figures difficult to interpret.

Over the last seven days, more than 13% of coronavirus tests in Oklahoma have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Oklahoma has reported a total of 193,824 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,717 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.